15-year-old Dakarae Piazza, of Magnolia, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Caesar Rodney High School student after he was found in possession of a handgun at school.

The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, when 15-year-old Dakarae Piazza, of Magnolia, was contacted by school administrators due to an unrelated school policy violation. Piazza advised them he was in possession of a handgun and they immediately contacted the school resource officer.

A search of Piazza’s backpack led to the discovery of an unloaded 9mm Glock handgun. A fully loaded magazine was located on Piazza’s person.

Piazza was taken into custody without incident and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon (firearm) and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. He was later released on unsecured bond to a guardian.