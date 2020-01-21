Uncover the nearly lost tales of this historically rich area at “Brandywine Springs: Lost and Found,” the new collaborative lecture series with The Almost Forgotten History of the Red Clay Valley Lecture Series and Greenbank Mills and Philips Farm, 500 Greenbank Road, Wilminton.

Each month, the series will delve into the past of the historically rich area, discovering secrets and uncovering tales that have built the community and area.

The first of this series features award winning and nominated documentaries produced by local historians Thomas Gears and Raymond Harrington: "The Almost Forgotten History of Brandywine Springs" and "The Lost Motion Pictures of Brandywine Springs.”

See Delaware in 1903 come to life, the crowds, the trolleys, children at play and amusements in action as filmed by the Edison Company. This documentary is Delaware film history; see the historic Edison films, their backstory and the story of how they managed to survive.

Admission is free, though donations are accepted. Snacks will be available, and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more, visit greenbankmill.com or call 999-9001.