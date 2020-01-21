Beebe Healthcare recognized David Banks as the December recipient of the LOVE — Living Our Values Every Day — Letter Award.

Banks, a discharge planner, worked diligently for more than a year to return a disabled patient to the care and concern of her family in Mexico.

“This situation was unprecedented in Beebe history, so David needed to determine the appropriate course of action and then conquer multiple barriers in order to eventually succeed in getting the patient home,” said Jeannie Wallo, director of patient experience, who wrote David’s LOVE Letter. “In my 27 years as a discharge planner, I have never witnessed a discharge planning success of this magnitude. The patient was reunited with her family and it was a happy ending for all. David showed such tenacity and persistence for the patient, who was here for over 500 days.”

Through his efforts, Banks demonstrated many of the Beebe values, including “treat each individual with respect and dignity,” “act with passion and love for others to make a difference” and “achieve amazing accomplishments through exceptional teamwork.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program was established in 2015 and gives team members the opportunity to be recognized by their peers and supervisors for their service. The program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive parking space in the parking garage for one month; a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich; 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise; the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare;” a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team; their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque; and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition

