Black History month luncheon will begin at 2 p.m.

For black history month, Stone Square Lodge No. 22 will host their 25th annual luncheon to pay tribute to the first black high schools in Delaware Feb. 1 at the M.O.T. Senior Center.

Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and students, and children under 6 are free. Proceeds go toward the lodge education fund.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for cultural exhibits and the program starts at 2 p.m. The senior center is at 300 S. Scott St., Middletown.

For any questions call 302-465-2667.