Thompson Island Brewing Co. and the Rehoboth Beach Running Company have joined together to create the Thompson Island Brewing Co. Run Club.

At 5 p.m. every Thursday, participants meet in the beer garden of the new Thompson Island Brewing Co. brewpub, 30133 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach. Runners can choose a one- or three-mile route in the surrounding area. After the run, the group gathers back in the beer garden, a portion of which is tented and heated. There is also a fire pit. The running club regulars call themselves the "Loblolly Crew" as the Loblolly Blonde Ale is their beer of choice, a perfect post run thirst quencher.

All skill levels are welcome.

“It’s a great way to meet people,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Co. and 11 other coastal restaurants in Delaware. “Everyone is enthusiastic before, during and after the run.”

Mary Beth Evans, owner of Rehoboth Beach Running Company, said the collaboration is a fun way to benefit the beach area’s running community. Once a month, there is a $25 gift card giveaway to her store, and runners get 25% off pints at the brewpub each week.

“Our brewery was designed to reflect the outdoor coastal lifestyle,” said Patton, who is a Certified Cicerone, a professional designation in the beer industry. “We love the sense of community that the run club brings to the brewpub.”

For more, visit sodelconcepts.com.