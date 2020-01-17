The Senate unanimously passed on Jan. 15 a resolution authored by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, recognizing the importance of U.S. leadership to improve nutrition and health of children and mothers around the world. The resolution also supports USAID’s commitment to global nutrition through its multi-sectoral nutrition strategy.

“The number of children lost each year due to malnutrition is staggering. Too many families and communities around the globe are devastated by food insecurity, hunger, and nutrient deficiencies, and we must do more,” said Coons. “I’m proud the Senate adopted the bipartisan resolution I introduced with Sen. Collins that recognizes the critical leadership role the U.S. and USAID play to reduce malnutrition worldwide.”

The resolution highlights the severity of malnutrition across the globe and the negative effects that this has on child development, maternal health, and economic development. It commends USAID’s efforts and recognizes that the USAID Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy, the U.S. Government Global Nutrition Coordination Plan, the Global Food Security Strategy and the Scaling Up Nutrition movement are all platforms that can help reach global nutrition targets by 2025.

Several advocacy groups have expressed support for the resolution including Bread for the World, RESULTS, Save the Children, CARE and UNICEF.

In August 2019, Coons and Collins penned an op-ed encouraging their colleagues to support continued U.S. efforts to improve maternal and child health as well as global nutrition. Earlier in the year, Coons and Collins introduced the Reach Every Mother and Child Act to strengthen U.S. efforts to end preventable deaths of mothers, newborns and young children in developing nations around the world.

For several years, Coons and Collins have co-led a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee underscoring the need to maintain robust funding for maternal and child health and global nutrition.

The resolution is available at bit.ly/36Yozoq.