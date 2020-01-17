Two teenagers were arrested in Dover Jan. 16.

Dover police arrested two on firearms and marijuana charges during a traffic stop Jan. 16.

Officers saw a silver sedan with one headlight traveling southbound on Bay Road at 8:39 p.m.. After stopping the car in the area of Bay Road and Presidents Drive, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun that had been previously reported stolen, 53 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and packaging materials.

Lamar Howard, 17, and Sadique Ingram, 19, were both taken into custody without incident.

Howard was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, receiving stolen firearm, conspiracy second degree and drug paraphernalia. Bond information was not available at time of release, police said.

Ingram was released after being charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.