Dover police arrested a 22-year-old Dover man after he shot a vehicle the morning of Jan. 17.

Officers responded to North Farmview Drive for reports of gunfire at 2:13 a.m. Witnesses said they saw a dark blue or black Durango circling the area at the time of the shooting.

Officers found someone driving a dark blue Durango in the area of West North Street and South Queen Street shortly after the shooting and attempted to stop it. The car drove for one mile before stopping, police said.

Kevin Wilkerson was taken into custody without incident. He was in possession of synthetic marijuana. Officers confirmed he shot his ex-girlfriend’s car on North Farmview Drive multiple times.

Wilkerson agreed to show officers where he disposed of the firearm, and they found a .380 handgun with an obliterated serial number in front of a business in the 300 Block of South Governors Avenue.

Wilkerson was later committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,700 cash bond and a violation of probation for criminal mischief, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, tampering with physical evidence, disregard police signal, possession of controlled substance and traffic violations.