State Rep. Charles Postles visited the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford on Jan. 11 to help celebrate the 100th birthday of Charles B. Robinson.

A World War II veteran, Robinson marked his century milestone Jan. 9.

Postles presented a House of Representatives' Tribute noting Robinson's service to his country as a soldier, and to the citizens of Wilmington as a preacher.

"It was an honor to briefly visit with Mr. Robinson and his family, to commemorate the occasion, and recognize his contributions to our nation and state," said Postles.