Five arrive.

1. Fantastic 5 in concert

Respected oboist Thomas Gallant will team up for a special show with the skillful Tesla Quartet.

Gallant won first place in the Concert Artists Guild international New York competition. He’s one of a few to win as an oboe soloist. Although performing at a high level on any instrument is an accomplishment, it’s a bit more impressive when it’s done on an oboe, which many consider one of the most challenging instruments to play.

The Tesla Quartet was formed at The Juilliard School in 2008 and quickly became established as one of the most promising young ensembles in New York, winning second prize at the J.C. Arriaga Chamber Music Competition only a few months after the group formed.

Gallant and the Tesla Quartet will pack a mighty musical punch at 2 p.m., Saturday. A pre-concert discussion with performer Lani Spahr will be held at 1 p.m. Tickets are $35.

IF YOU GO

PHONE (888) 212-6458 ADDRESS Bethel United Methodist Church129 W. Fourth St., Lewes WEBSITE coastalconcerts.org

2. Princess movie in Milton

Disney fanatics can get their fill of fairy-tale bliss with a showing of “Tangled” on the big screen.

“Tangled” offers a fresh twist on the hair-raising story of princess Rapunzel. When the kingdom’s most infamous bandit decides to hide in a mysterious tower, he’s surprised to find Rapunzel, a teen with a peculiar superpower: her blonde hair is magical and reaches 70 feet.

The young lady and the bandit form an unlikely duo in this comedic adventure.

“Tangled” screens at 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $8-$10.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

3. Free tunes in Rehoboth

Adam Kowalczyk can tell you what Woodstock ‘99 looked like from the stage, because the guitarist/vocalist performed on it.

Kowalczyk has made a bevy of appearances on TV shows like “American Idol,” “The David Letterman Show,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Jay Leno Show” and more.

The musician will bring the noise from 10 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.