The Senate passed on Jan. 16 legislation sponsored by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to expand access to veterans treatment courts and allow those who served our nation to receive the care they need.

In addition to Coons, the legislation was championed by Sens. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia. The bill is expected to quickly pass the House of Representatives and become law.

“As a country, we make a promise to our nation’s veterans to give them the support they need after their service,” said Coons. “Veterans treatment courts are critical in ensuring that veterans get access to the services they need and deserve. Despite the gridlock in Congress, I’m thrilled that our bipartisan legislation will soon be passed into law and start helping veterans right away. Delaware has been a leader in this effort with the launch of the first statewide veterans treatment court program in 2011, and with the passage of this bill, we can continue to build on the success we’ve had in Delaware for veterans across the nation.”