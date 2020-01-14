The Possum Point Players will open their 2020 season with the stage adaptation of the iconic 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Jan. 31 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

A resident of Fenwick Island, Director Les Ferguson has assembled a cast that represents five communities from central and southern Delaware. Dulcena Kemmerlin, Jill Lewandowski and Pamella Taylor are from Milford and Bruce Ricketts and Dick Pack are from Lewes. Arthur Paul and Gina Shuck live in Dover, Steven Perry lives in Rehoboth Beach and Abigail Porter is a Seaford resident.

Ferguson said he is enjoying his first experience directing with Possum Point Players. He praised his “great cast” and is extremely pleased with the volunteer support in the designing and building of a set that takes the audience into the dining room and out onto the veranda of the wealthy Drayton family.

Christina and Matt Drayton are the comfortable, liberal parents who are expecting a nicely done steak dinner, but they get a white-hot surprise instead. Their independent daughter, Joanna, brings home an educated and accomplished African American, John Prentice, Jr., who very recently became her fiancé. Their surprise and mixed feelings are matched by that of the fiancé’s parents, Mary and John Prentice, Sr., along with some pointed and willingly shared opinions from long-time employees of the domestic and gallery clerk variety and from a priest who is a long-time friend and golf partner.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 7 and 8; and 2 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9. Tickets are $20 regular, $19 students and seniors. “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” is suitable for general audiences; the play contains some adult language.

For tickets and more, visit possumpointplayers.org or call 856-3460.