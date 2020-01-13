Students utilize STEM skills in 'Solve For Tomorrow' contest

A group of Millsboro Middle School students have been named state winners in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The contest, which awards $3 million annually, asks students in grades six through 12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) to solve a community challenge. Over 2,000 schools from throughout the country entered and only 300 were selected as state finalists. The Technology Student Association, lead by teacher D Morelli at Sussex Central High School, was also named as a state finalist.

Those 300 finalists have since been narrowed down to 100, to include the Millsboro Middle student group put together by seventh-grade science teacher Sarah Beteljewski.

“We’re looking at creating tick traps that will lure the ticks in with natural elements, trap them to a sticky surface and sort of lure them away from community areas where people would interact with them. So they would be on the perimeters of playgrounds, football fields, yards,” she said.

The students are also devising a way to send the number and type of ticks trapped to researchers, such as through an app. Betlejewski said the group will continue with the project no matter the contest results.

As a state finalist, Beteljewski's group received a free Samsung tablet for her classroom. As state winners, they'll receive $15,000 worth of Samsung technology for the classroom. That will include a video kit, which students will use to create a three-minute video for the next round of the contest. The overall winners are announced in April.

Follow along at samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.