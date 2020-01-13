Job fairs Jan. 21

Gordmans stores is hiring at two new locations in Milford and Seaford.

Gordmans is an off-price concept, similar to Marshall's or TJ Maxx. The Stage family of stores plans to convert its Peebles and other department stores to Gordmans in 2020, including those in Milford and Seaford. Those locations will open March 17.

Regarding the Peebles in Rehoboth Beach, Stages is "in the process of working through the details on the store conversion plans."

The company is currently hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions in Milford and Seaford.

"The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more," a Gordmans representative said in a press release.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Job fairs will be held at both the Milford and Seaford Peebles. Walk-ins are also welcome.