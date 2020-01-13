The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s annual Winter Jam fundraiser is scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach.

All funds raised will benefit educational programs for the more than 5,500 students in the Cape Henlopen School District, including teacher grants for unbudgeted classroom projects; support for homeless and limited income students; science, technology, engineering and math initiatives; performing arts education and training; and programs to promote diversity and inclusion.

“Winter Jam has become an annual reunion event for Cape region community members and educators.” said CHEF President Rick Grier-Reynolds, who has been involved with CHEF since its inception in 2006. “It’s our major annual fundraiser and supports educational enrichment programs which — given cuts in state funding — wouldn’t happen without community support.”

Other sponsors to date who gave $1,000 or more include Jack Lingo Realtor; Richard Y Johnson & Son Inc.; Dogfish Head Brewery; ABHA Architects; Morris James LLP; L & W Insurance; Nickle Electrical Companies; Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc.; Johnson Orthodontics; Hertrich Toyota; Baker Petroleum; Assurance Media; Walmart; Young, Conway, Stargatt and Taylor LLP; Bear Industries Inc.; WRDE; and The Carl M Freeman Foundation.

Music will be provided by The Blue Label Band, made up of six experienced and accomplished multi instrumentalists, all of whom have toured with various artists all over the world, including Europe, the Caribbean, the U.S. and Mexico.

Silent auction items include original artwork and photography donated by local artists and art teachers from the Cape School District. Guests can also purchase gift cards from area restaurants and businesses.

Winter Jam tickets are $35 per person and are available at chef-cape.org/winter-jam-2020.

CHEF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization which partners with the Cape School District to support educational excellence and provide opportunities for every Cape student to achieve success.

For more, visit chef-cape.org.