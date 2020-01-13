Police offer tips to prevent break-ins

There have been three church burglaries in the Millsboro and Laurel areas over the past few days.

Trinity Church, at 17237 Phillips Hill Road in Millsboro, was broken into sometime between Monday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 11. Saint Johns AME Church, at 31034 East Trap Pond Road in Laurel, was broken into sometime between between Wednesday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Jan. 11. Carey’s United Methodist Church, at 22053 Careys Camp Road in Millsboro, was broken into sometime overnight on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The investigations are active and ongoing. Police ask citizens to be watchful and report any suspicious activity. If you see something, say something - by calling 911.

The state police recommend:

Lock all outside doors and windows before leaving, even if it is for a short time. Check locks on doors and windows and replace them when necessary. Install deadbolt locks on all outside doors. Always lock all outbuilding doors and windows. Change locks immediately if keys are lost or stolen, as well as if a person with a key and has left or been terminated. Whenever possible, use curtains or shades on windows. Leave a light on. Connect to automatic timers to turn on in the evening and off during the day. Have adequate exterior lighting. A motion-sensitive light is recommended for dark areas and behind buildings. Don’t allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers or flyers to build up while away. Arrange for the Post Office to hold mail or for a trusted person to collect it daily. Arrange for the lawn to be mowed regularly. Trim trees and shrubs so that they cannot be used as hiding places. Consider installing an alarm system as added security.

If you notice a break-in:

Do not enter the building. The burglar may still be inside. Call 911. Do not touch anything until the police have completed their investigation. Write down descriptions of any suspicious person(s) or vehicles you may have seen.