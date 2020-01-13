Bayhealth recently recognized Bayhealth Kent Campus Educator of the Year Melissa Jones, workplace violence program manager, and Bayhealth Sussex Campus Educator of the Year Erica McPhail, clinical coordinator in the education department.

Now in its 16th year, the Educator of the Year award is given to celebrate those Bayhealth team members who make it a part of their daily routine to educate others — even if they’re not in a traditional educator role.

Jones received the award for the significant role she plays in teaching staff how to care for difficult, sometimes violent, patients.

“Her ability to care for some of the most challenging patients is unmatched,” her nominator wrote. “She makes people understand that we can provide compassion and caring to all patients all while keeping everyone safe.”

McPhail received the award for the tremendous work she did, and continues to do, in support of the acuity adaptable unit staff nurses at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

“She educated and on-boarded all nurses going to acuity adaptable units,” her nominator wrote. “Erica displayed insight into the educational needs of nurses and coordinated a multitude of training sessions to meet these needs. In addition to training staff, she became a resource after these units went live. Erica continues to be an important clinical resource and makes herself available to troubleshoot, coach and support all staff.”

The awards are given in memoriam of Geraldine Webb Palladino, a clinical instructor at Bayhealth until her death March 7, 1993. She demonstrated her commitment to helping others obtain competent, caring medical attention throughout her career.

Nominees from the Kent Campus included Gina Collins, Dawn Culp, Denise Jones, Melissa Jones, Jen Melvin, Karen Merson, Natasha Roy, Pamela Smollen, Dan Wagner, Alrene Wright and Natalie Woodland. Nominees from the Sussex Campus included Elizabeth Eastburn, Heather Gabriel, Sarah Knavel, Erica McPhail, Jennifer Novack, Brittany Oakey, Beth Roros, Sylvia Stubbs and Jane Sweetman.

