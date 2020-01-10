Dover police found guns, drugs in traffic stop, arrested three

Dover police arrested three men on firearm and drug charges after a traffic stop Jan. 7. Police pulled the car over for a traffic violation in the area of West Division Street and South Dupont Highway at 8:22 p.m.

Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, 2.1 grams of marijuana, 9 doses of ecstasy and $460 in drug proceeds.

All three were taken into custody without incident.

The driver Girard Gregory, 30, was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $36,200 secured bond for possession of a firearm by person prohibited, possession of firearm during commission of felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, conspiracy second degree, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The front passenger Mykal Dempster, 31, was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $43,100 secured bond for possession of a firearm by person prohibited, possession of firearm during commission of felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, conspiracy second degree, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation

The rear passenger Charles Jackson, 45, was released on a civil violation for possession of marijuana.

Two arrested after probation check

Dover police and Delaware Probation and Parole arrested two men on drug and firearms charges Jan. 7.

Officers were doing a probation check on Shaheed Berry, 22, in the 500 Block of River Road at 11:50 a.m. when they saw Dakota Borntreger, 18, trying to run out the back door.

Police detained Borntreger in the basement of the home and noticed a strong odor of marijuana and a handgun in plain view. Officers obtained a search warrant and found a .40 caliber handgun, $522 in drug proceeds, drug paraphernalia, 3.3 grams of marijuana and 170 bags of heroin.

Berry was released on an O.R. Bond for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Borntreger was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $86,500 cash bond for possession of a firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia.

Man with assault rifle arrested

Dover police arrested Maurice Parker, 24, on multiple weapons and drugs charges after they pulled him over on Kentwood Drive Jan. 2.

Police found him with 7.62 caliber rounds of AK-47 ammunition and later searched his home on Persimmon Tree Lane to find .45 caliber ammunition and 10 bags of heroin.

After those initial charges, police discovered Parker was in possession of an AK-47.

He was charged with two counts of possession of ammunition by person prohibited, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by person prohibited.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,200 bond on all charges.

Foot chase leads to arrest for guns, drugs

Dover police arrested Kacey White, 27, on firearms and drug charges after a foot chase Jan. 6 at 12:31 p.m.

During a firearms investigation, officers received a tip that included a photo of White with a firearm. They identified him with help from the Wilmington Police Department and tried to contact him in the 500 block of River Road.

As White ran from police, a loaded 9mm handgun with a 30 round magazine fell out of his waistband. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers later found a second handgun that had been reported stolen to the Delaware State Police Troop 3 and 15 bags of heroin in White’s home.

White was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $114,000 cash bond for three counts of possession of firearm by person prohibited, concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, tampering with physical evidence, possession of heroin, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

More houses shot downtown

Two unoccupied houses on South Governors Avenue were struck by gunfire Jan. 6 at 6:58 p.m., police said. No one was injured, but they were damaged.

Police determined an unknown person fired multiple shots in the area between South New Street and South Governors Avenue.

Man with psychedelic mushrooms arrested

Dover police stopped a 20-year-old man for an equipment violation and found him with marijuana, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia Jan. 6.

Tynik Sanders was driving in the area of White Oak Road and Halsey Drive at 3:42 a.m. Police found 130 grams of marijuana and 2.5 grams of psilocybin or mushrooms.

He was taken into custody without incident and released from the Justice of the Peace Court 7 on an O.R. bond for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of tier 1 quantity of mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and traffic offense.

Burglary arrest in Dover

Dover police arrested Wesley Batson, 22, for a burglary at Loockerman Square Apartments Jan. 5 at 1:28 p.m.

An officer patrolling the complex saw a door propped open, which was closed during an earlier patrol, and heard music coming from an unoccupied business suite. He then saw someone break a back window while he waited for backup. When officers arrived, they found Batson inside and took him into custody.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,100 secured bond for burglary third degree and criminal mischief.