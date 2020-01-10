42-year-old Michelle L. Corbitt arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro woman following a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred around 8:05 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, when Troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 27000 block of Pot of Gold Circle in Millsboro for a report of a physical domestic dispute. A 54-year-old man outside the residence advised that he and his girlfriend, 42-year-old Michelle L. Corbitt, were arguing when she physically assaulted him, grabbed a knife and threatened to kill him. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Corbitt who was still inside the residence and refused to answer the door. Troopers made entry and she allegedly continued to resist arrest and pulled away from troopers as they were attempting to handcuff her.

Once in custody, Corbitt was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest with force or violence, terroristic threatening and third-degree assault. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $27,000 secured bond.