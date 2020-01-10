67-year-old Gladys Sampson, of Harbeson, and 40-year-old Tomaris White, of Georgetown, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs in Harbeson.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, members of the Sussex Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force concluded a six-month investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs at a residence in the 28000 block of Woodcrest Drive. With the assistance of the Special Operations Response Team, police executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence.

Contact was made with the primary resident, 67-year-old Gladys Sampson, who is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Also in the home was 40-year-old Tomaris White, of Georgetown, who police say ran toward the bathroom in an attempt to dispose of crack cocaine. Both were subsequently taken into custody without incident.

A search of the residence found approximately 14.46 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 41.21 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 6.12 grams of marijuana, two boxes of 12 gauge slugs, a .380 round of ammunition, drug paraphernalia to include items used to manufacture drugs and over $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

White was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, possession of a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, second-degree conspiracy, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $17,250 secured bond.

Sampson was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, possession of a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, second-degree conspiracy, maintaining a drug property, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released on $19,850 unsecured bond.