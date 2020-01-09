The University of Delaware New Castle County Cooperative Extension announced its January calendar of events.

— Vermicomposting: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 15, NCC Cooperative Extension, Conference Room 132B, 461 Wyoming Road, Newark. Led by Gail Hermenau and Rebecca Rendeiro, this hands-on workshop will demonstrate how to set up a worm bin, care for worms and explore the benefits of worm castings, a product that is considered an especially good soil amendment and nutrient source. At the end of this session, one winner will go home with a complete, ready-to-use vermiculture system and an understanding of how to house, feed, harvest and care for their very own worms. Cost is $15. To register: 831-2667, bit.ly/2R24YNr.

— Delaware Beginning Farmer Program: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21, NCC Cooperative Extension, 461 Wyoming Road, Newark. First session. Program includes hands-on sessions, workshops, field trips, tours, guest speakers and self-study. An entire growing season with Delaware Cooperative Extension experts in an experiential learning program. $75 for all sessions. To register: bit.ly/39QPu7s.

