Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Rehoboth.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, when a 2019 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway in the left lane, just north of Munchy Branch Road. A pedestrian is believed to have been crossing the highway in an easterly direction at the same time. For an unknown reason, the pedestrian stepped from the median into the path of the GMC. The operator was unable to perceive the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing and not using a light, and struck her.

The operator of the GMC, a 29-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman, was properly restrained, remained on scene and was not injured.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman, was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. Her name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

Coastal Highway northbound had partial lane closures for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.