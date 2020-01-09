As kids across Delmarva return to school this week, students will enter classrooms filled with new technology, new books or a new field trip to look forward to, through funding from Hertrich’s Cash for Class program, a contest where educators had the opportunity to submit a video telling Hertrich about a project they needed funding for.

The contest was open to all educators throughout Somerset, Worcester, Wicomico, Talbot, Dorchester and Sussex county school districts, as well as Milford and Lake Forest school districts. This year, Hertrich awarded funding to 31 projects.

This is the second year Hertrich held its annual Hertrich Cash for Class contest, and the company was excited to expand the program into more school districts this year.

To enter, Hertrich asked educators to submit their video along with some general information, such as how the project would benefit students and the amount being requested, to hertrichcashforclass.com. The community then voted on its favorite video, which received the grand prize of $2,000. This year’s community favorite winner was Mardela Middle and High School’s Kelly Wells, who requested funding for the Ron Clark Academy App for the entire school. In addition, several Hertrich winners were selected.

Delaware winners were Lulu Ross Elementary School’s Karen Fitzpatrick, for square dancing; Lulu Ross Elementary School’s Tenesha Duffy, for mindfulness materials; Milford Central Academy’s Alexandra March, for broadcasting equipment; Sussex Central’s Danna Palmer, for tablets and equipment for students to see brain distress; Indian River High School’s Jillian Bacon, for leather folders for the music program; and Seaford High School’s Rocco Malago, for art supplies.

For more, visit hertrichcashforclass.com.