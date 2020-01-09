Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, introduced on Jan. 9 the United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2020, a bipartisan bill that strengthens the U.S.-Israel strategic alliance by authorizing $3.3 billion in annual security assistance consistent with the U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding and supports Israel’s ability to address both conventional and emerging threats.

At a moment of uncertainty in the Middle East, this bill will ensure Israel, the United States’ strongest ally in the region, has what it needs to defend itself.

The senators previously introduced this legislation in 2018 and it was incorporated into the Senate passed Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Acwt of 2019. Because the House has not acted on that legislation, the senators are introducing this legislation on its own.

“The events of the past few days are a stark reminder of the importance of U.S. assistance to Israel’s security,” said Coons. “While we work to de-escalate tensions in the region, I remain committed to the security of our allies in the Middle East. The assistance included in this bill will help Israel protect itself in a time of great uncertainty in the region; deter — and if necessary defend against — Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas; and deepen bilateral U.S.-Israel ties for decades to come.”