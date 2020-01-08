Middletown could be getting another residential community.

A plan for 87 single-family townhouses at Armstrong Corner Road was presented at the Middletown Town Council meeting Jan. 6.



The 31-acre development will be at the southwest corner of Armstrong Corner and Summit Bridge roads. Access will be off Armstrong Corner, and DelDOT has already built the entryway.

The units will be for sale, not for rent. The price has not been determined.

Dev Sitaram, a representative for project developer Karins and Associates, said each home will have a garage, but he did not say what the square-footage of each property would be.

“There will be plenty of open space, walkways within the community. The streets will follow town code, and these homes will have good architecture,” he said.

Middletown residents who might be neighbors expressed concerns with the cost of the homes, the exterior architecture, traffic increase and renting.

Due to the plan being in the concept phase, the questions went unanswered.

Mayor Ken Branner said once a home is purchased, the owners have the right to rent it out if they wish.

Based on the plan, limited street parking is likely so the developer said there will be an overflow parking area.

The town council could not approve or deny the plan because it’s in the concept phase. The developers are expected to return in February or March for council to vote on the preliminary plan that will have more detail on the structure of the community and the architecture of the homes.