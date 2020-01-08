51-year-old Kimberly L. Micciche and 20-year-old Ryan Nicholson, both of Ellendale, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two people on drug charges in Ellendale.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, when a Trooper observed a white Chrysler 200 traveling above the posted speed limit on southbound Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) approaching the intersection at Beach Highway (Route 16). A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 51-year-old Kimberly L. Micciche, and passenger, 20-year-old Ryan Nicholson, both of Ellendale.

While obtaining information from Micciche, the trooper observed that she was extremely nervous and had a difficult time locating the proper paper work. When the Trooper asked Nicholson for his identification, he allegedly noticed a small plastic wrapper with a white powdery residue sticking out of his wallet.

A search of the vehicle found about 0.09 grams of crack cocaine, seven amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills and drug paraphernalia. Micciche was also found in possession of approximately 1.98 grams of crack cocaine and over $900 in suspected drug proceeds.

Micciche was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. She was later released on her own recognizance.

Nicholson was charged with tampering with physical evidence, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a counterfeit or controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on his own recognizance.