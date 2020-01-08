The Delaware Beekeepers Association will host the one-day “Beekeeping 101” workshop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at Wesley College, 120 N. State St., Dover, in Cannon Hall Room 7.

This one-day course is an intensive beginning beekeeping educational opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the art and science of beekeeping. The class will cover basic beekeeping concepts, such as hive equipment, honey bee biology, colony feeding and placement and disease identification. This workshop also serves as a refresher course for all beekeepers, and is essential for new beekeepers.

Registration is required, $50 per person, $75 per couple, and is available at delawarebeekeepers.com.

In addition to presentations by beekeeping experts, registration includes a light breakfast, lunch, a one-year membership in the Delaware Beekeepers Association — a $20 value — handouts for each topic covered and the popular beginning beekeeping book. Married couples/partners are welcome to both attend, and registration is just $25 more for the extra person.

Workshop presenters include: Kathy Hossler, president, Delaware Beekeepers Association; Roseann Harkins, treasurer, Delaware Beekeepers Association and experienced beekeeper; Carla Lewis, vice president of the Sussex County Beekeepers Club; and Mary Randall, vice president of the Kent County Beekeepers Club.

For more, call 659-0521 or email kathleencurranhossler@gmail.com.