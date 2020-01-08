The Delaware Community Foundation welcomed Ashley Robert Altschuler as a new member of its board of directors.

Altschuler is the managing partner of McDermott Will & Emery LLP's Delaware office. With more than 20 years of experience in the Delaware Court of Chancery and Delaware Supreme Court, as well as other trial and appellate courts in state and federal jurisdictions across the U.S., he focuses his practice on litigating corporate, securities and complex business matters.

Altschuler also represents clients in internal investigations and counsels boards of directors with respect to corporate governance, business judgment, executive compensation and regulatory issues. He has successfully litigated high-stakes cases relating to multibillion dollar buyouts, breach of fiduciary duty, investment stakes, tender offers and contests for corporate control, financial and accounting fraud, insider trading, contests for company books and records, stock option backdating and many of the largest corporate bankruptcies in history.

Altschuler previously served as judicial clerk to the Hon. E. Norman Veasey, former chief justice of the Delaware Supreme Court, and as legislative correspondent to the Hon. Michael N. Castle, Delaware’s former governor and delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Before returning to his native Wilmington, Altschuler was a partner in the New York City office of the corporate law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, where he practiced business and securities litigation. He also worked for the international law firm DLA Piper LLP in both Wilmington and New York.

Altschuler is a frequent speaker and author on various corporate governance and securities topics. Additionally, he maintains an active pro bono practice, serving for 20 years as pro bono general counsel to LiveOn NY, which advocates the interests of New York City’s aging population, senior centers and services. Altschuler is a graduate of Tower Hill School, Trinity College and Georgetown University Law Center.

“Ashley’s legal and business expertise, combined with his commitment to providing access to qualified counsel for all, make him a perfect match for our mission and values,” said DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay. “We are honored to welcome him to the DCF board.”

For more, visit delcf.org or call 571-8004.