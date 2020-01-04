The first heritage art workshop of 2020 will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, when artisan Dawn Moore will lead a group in fashioning macramé plant hangers using several basic knots.

Macramé has been used for thousands of years to beautify items that utilize rope, fabric or cordage adding a fringelike adornment to these pieces. Through the years sailors created things like hammocks, fringe and belts, trading and selling these items around the world.

Macramé would enjoy the height of its popularity during the Victorian era when linens, clothing and more had macramé embellishments. After falling out of fashion, it became fashionable once again in the 1970s when many other items would be made using these methods.

Workshop is $30 regular, $25 members, with all materials and supplies provided and hangers completed during the class.

Call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net to register.

For more on the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester and the Dorchester County Historical Society, visit dorchesterhistory.com.