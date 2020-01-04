The babies were born just after 1 a.m. on New Year's Day to Olga and Eric Tsavdar of Millville.

Beebe Healthcare’s first babies of the New Year are twins, in what is believed to be a first at the Lewes hospital, according to a press release.

The babies were born just after 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Olga and Eric Tsavdar of Millville. The parents said they knew they were having twins, just not this soon. The babies weren’t due for a couple more weeks.

“We knew early on that we were having twins, but it was a surprise for us because there aren’t any other twins in our family,” Eric said. “When we found out, we were shocked and delighted.”

Twins Levi and Eliza are both doing well.

“We just want to thank the entire Beebe team – the nurses, CNAs, and Dr. Angela Caswell-Monack who delivered the twins," Olga said. "They really worked with us and stuck with us so that it was possible to have a natural delivery, which is what we were hoping for. We can’t say enough about all the support we have gotten here at Beebe.”

Beebe Healthcare executive director of Women’s and Children’s Services Bridget Buckaloo presented the family with gift baskets, which has become a Beebe tradition.