Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Maryland, is offering a free grief support group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month, beginning Jan. 22, in Conference Room 1.

The goal of the grief support group is to provide participants hope for the future and the skills to help find their way by providing a supportive and safe place, allowing members to share stories confidentially and spend time with others who understand. There are no sign-ins and no special requirements to attend.

For more, call 410-641-9725 or gmansell@atlanticgeneral.org.