Radar needs a home

One-year-old Radar is a classic example of the resilient love of dogs.

Despite coming to the Brandywine Valley SPCA after being seized in an animal cruelty case, Radar is kind and gentle to all creatures. He has lived and gotten along with dogs, cats and kids.

Radar was fortunate enough to get a holiday sleepover foster home. He's hoping he'll go straight from there to a forever home, rather than go back to a shelter kennel. He loves the kids in his foster home, and splits his time between playing and cuddling with them.

If you can give Radar (also known as Chaos) a good home, email the BVSPCA New Castle adoption team at ncadoptions@bvspca.org.