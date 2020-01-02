A young man was shot in the thigh New Year's Eve, police said.

A 20-year-old man was taking the trash out from his friend’s home in the 100 block of Haman Drive, between Dover and Camden-Wyoming, when he was shot in the thigh, police said.

The victim told police he saw a green car with four doors then heard four or five gunshots before he was shot at 1:32 a.m Dec. 31. He ran to his friend’s apartment and called 911. He was treated for his injuries at Kent General Hospital.

He described the shooters as four black men, all wearing black hooded sweatshirts and red face masks.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.