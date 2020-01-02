Nonprofits helping women and girls in Delaware are encouraged to apply for grants from the Fund for Women at the Delaware Community Foundation.

FFW grants offer organizations an opportunity to obtain seed money for innovative, creative programming, or to continue or expand programs in which the program’s effectiveness has been demonstrated. The funded project must be completed in one year.

The FFW accepts applications from nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organizations for initiatives related to health, wellness and life skills that lead to future economic self-sufficiency for girls and women in Delaware. No grants are awarded for individuals. Organizations that have received a FFW grant for all of the past three consecutive years — 2017, 2018 and 2019 — are not eligible.

Presentation slides from the FFW’s December grant workshop are available at fundforwomende.com/grants, and specific grant guidelines can be found at delcf.org/grants.

Completed applications are due by Jan. 31 at delcf.org/grants.