Cape Henlopen Senior Center, 11 Christian St., Rehoboth Beach, will host its Cupid’s Dance, featuring the Sweet Sounds of Everett Spells, from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 21.

Dancers will have the opportunity to shake off the winter doldrums with the jitterbug, East and West Coast Swing, waltz, foxtrot, rhumba, cha cha, tango, swango and more.

Cost is $20 per person, refreshments included, BYOL.

For more, call 227-2055.