Nanticoke Health Services announced Robin Hurley was named December Nurse of the Month.

Hurley began her career at Nanticoke as a new graduate nurse in the Brown Wing, which was a medical-surgical unit. She then moved on to work in the intensive care unit and later changed specialties working on the fifth floor, which at that time was a psychiatric and chemical dependency unit. Later, Hurley worked as a home care resource nurse in Nanticoke’s home care program at that time, Nanticoke’s 1st Choice Home Care.

In her current role, Hurley is the charge nurse in the day surgery department. She continues to help the organization by helping with Basic Life Support competencies.

Hurley credits her parents, Glen and Norma Murphy, for her strong work ethics. Hurley said one of her favorite scriptures is, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.”

Hurley enjoys family-based activities with her parents, her children Amber, Kyle, Todd, stepdaughter Kristie and son-in-law Matt. Hurley has three grandchildren, Ellie, Brady and Carleigh.