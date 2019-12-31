Bayhealth recently donated more than $14,000 to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, raised during Bayhealth’s 14th consecutive annual Go Pink! campaign to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Most of the funds are generated through the sale of specially designed Go Pink! T-shirts. Proceeds are split between Bayhealth and the DBCC to provide breast screenings and education programs to the local community. This year’s campaign raised more than $28,000, with $14,314.25 donated to DBCC.

For more about cancer care at Bayhealth, visit bayhealth.org/cancer. For more on the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, visit dbcc.org.