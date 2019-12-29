Partially-treated wastewater flowed into the Lewes Rehoboth Canal for nine days due to an equipment malfunction.

Tidewater Utilities has resumed full wastewater treatment in Lewes after a malfunction caused partially-treated wastewater to flow into local waters for over a week.

The Lewes wastewater treatment plant resumed normal operations on Dec. 28. The plant was forced to release partially-treated wastewater into the Lewes Rehoboth Canal starting Dec. 18 due to a malfunction. Membranes (similar to filters) were contaminated during an automated backwashing process and had to be replaced.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has ordered the closure of shellfish harvest areas in the lower Delaware Bay area. That closure will continue through Jan. 18, 2020.

