The Riverfront Development Corporation and the city of Wilmington will partner for the city’s official New Year’s Eve Celebration on the Christina Riverfront.

The Horizon Services Riverfront Rink will offer multiple skating sessions, including one during the fireworks show, and serve hot chocolate. Constitution Yards Beer Garden will be open and will serve food and drink, and 93.7 WSTW Radio will broadcast live from 7 to 9 p.m. This year, the RDC will include a live ice-sculpting demonstration at the rink from 6 to 8 p.m. and will allow guests at the rink to view the creation of the sculpture and take photos.

The evening will end with an early New Year’s Eve fireworks show at 9 p.m., which will take place from the same location along the river as the city’s annual 4th of July event and previous New Years’ shows on the Riverfront.

For more on the fireworks or Horizon Services Riverfront Rink, contact the Riverfront Development Corporation at 425-4890.