The Raiders team from First State Military Academy Marine Corps Junior ROTC in Clayton won the Eastern Shore Regional Championship for the second year in a row at Smyrna High School Dec. 7.

The team placed first in four of the five competitive categories, topping eight other teams from seven different schools.

“It is very rewarding to win the championship again,” said Gunny Sgt. Robert Breneman, Raiders Advisor. “Training for this win really started back during summer camp in August.”

FSMA captured first place in the rope bridge challenge, physical fitness test, litter carry and 5K team run, and finished third in the vehicle pull, two seconds behind the winners from Woodbridge High School.

Team captain Damian Alexander earned top honors in the individual physical training category as the top male competitor.

FSMA’s Raiders team includes seniors Robert Andrews, Cole Pope, David Wilson, Arlie Kinsey and Isabella Dunning, juniors James McClure, John McBane and Alexander, and sophomores Paige Holowka and Kyndall Wyngaard.

Teams from Appoquinimink, Middletown, Dover, Sussex Tech, Smyrna, Woodbridge and Mt. Pleasant participated in the championship along with FSMA.