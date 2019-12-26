Aubrey Masten, 8, used her own money and raised funds to give a little Christmas joy to some unfortunate dogs.

A few weeks before the holidays, 8-year-old Aubrey Masten from Townsend set out on a quest to give a little Christmas joy to some unfortunate dogs.

On Dec. 22, Masten played the role of “Santa Paws.” She presented Cathy Capone, owner of Square Dog Ranch, a boarding center in Townsend, with 13 Christmas bags for rescue dogs Capone cares for. Each bag contained a new blanket, new toy and bag of treats.

The funds for the gifts were from Masten’s own money and a few donations.

Masten presented the gifts along with some puppy love to each and every rescue dog, some who have never had a Christmas with a family.