25-year-old Tori L. Luff arrested

Delaware State Police arrested Lewes woman on multiple charges after a single-car crash.

The preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, when troopers were dispatched to Cool Spring Road, south of Milton, for a report of a vehicle collision. A black Ford F-250 pickup truck had struck a utility pole, causing the wires to fall across the roadway.

The sole occupant and driver of the truck was identified as 25-year-old Tori L. Luff, who was sitting on the ground outside the vehicle. According to police, Luff had advised that she was not injured and refused EMS services.

During the investigation, the odor of marijuana was detected and the substance was found in her purse. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and found multiple rounds of .40 caliber S&W ammunition, 47 Clonazepam pills, a Vyvanse capsule, a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun, a glass vile of crack cocaine that weighed 0.5 grams, 3.8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Luff appeared to be intoxicated and showed multiple signs of impairment. A DUI investigation was initiated and at that point, police said, she requested to go to the hospital.

After Luff was released from the hospital she was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $13,701 cash bond.