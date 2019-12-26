Sixth DUI for Milton man

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man on his sixth offense of driving under the influence.

The preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred on around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, on West Springside Drive, in the Cool Spring area of Milton. A trooper on patrol observed an Isuzu Rodeo stopped in the middle of the road, impeding traffic. The trooper contacted the driver, 54-year-old William P. Aikens, Jr., and a strong odor of alcohol was detected. He appeared to be intoxicated and showed multiple signs of impairment.

A DUI investigation was initiated and a computer inquiry found Aikens had five previous DUI convictions. Aikens was taken into custody and, according to police, became disorderly. He yelled and used abusive language, causing nearby residents to exit their homes. Aikens then refused multiple requests for him to stop resisting and enter the patrol vehicle. Once inside the car, continued to yell and damaged the door by kicking it.

An inventory search of the Isuzu Rodeo found a plastic sandwich baggie with about 1.3 grams of marijuana.

Aikens was transported the Troop 7 in Lewes, where police say he refused to submit to processing and having his fingerprints and mug shot taken.

Aikens was charged with his felony sixth-offense DUI, resisting arrest, failure to comply with taking of mug shot and fingerprints, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, failure to have insurance and other traffic-related offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,800 secured bond.