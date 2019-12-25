Sumuri, a digital forensics software and hardware company, has launched its year-end SUMURI Gives Back campaign.

On Nov. 28, the tech firm posted a Thanksgiving video with Sumuri Chief Product Officer and Co-founder Steve Whalen, President and Co-founder Ailyn Whalen and CEO Jason Roslewicz announcing the launch of SUMURI Gives Back year-end campaign for 2019, giving away a Talino forensic workstation valued at $10,000.

SUMURI Gives Back is a continuation of the company’s long standing tradition of supporting the law enforcement community through humanitarian missions and donations of software and computers.

After the launch, nominations for the Top 5 agencies were announced on the company’s social media sites and people took to the internet to show their support. SUMURI has also received a generous donation from another forensics software provider, AccessData, who provided a Forensics Tool Kit software license.

For more information about the SUMURI Gives Back campaign visit sumuri.com/sumuri-gives-back-2019-voting.