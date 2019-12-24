The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host the ninth annual Hair of the Dog 5k/10k Run and the 24th annual Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimos.

Run, walk, splash and plunge into 2020 in what has been dubbed a beach triathlon: Run, Party, Plunge. Proceeds benefit local non-profits by providing grants and scholarships. This year’s grant beneficiary is the Delaware Center for Inland Bays.

Presented by the Bethany Boathouse and the Cottage Café, the Hair of the Dog 10k starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5k starts at 10 a.m. on Parkwood and Atlantic avenues in downtown Bethany Beach and ends at the Bandstand on the Boardwalk. The races are time chipped by Races2Run with the 10k finishers receiving medals.

Online registration for the run closes at noon Dec. 29. Onsite registration at packet pick up is from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at Mango’s. Sweatshirts are available for purchase. A limited quantity of wristbands for family/friends available for purchase at packet pickup.

The the 24th Annual Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimos, presented by the Cottage Café and Bethany Boathouse will feature an awards ceremony recognizing the largest team, the best costume/theme and the team that raises the most pledges for the Captain William Murray Scholarship. The scholarship honors Bill Murray, an active community member who was integral in starting the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. The scholarship is awarded annually to a student with strong academics and an equally strong passion for community service.

Additional volunteers are needed to make these events extra-special. Residents and guests are encouraged to participate. No experience is needed and all interests are welcome. Students who need service hours are encouraged. See www.qrcf.org/volunteer or call (410) 707-3333.

To register for the race: visit qrcf.org.