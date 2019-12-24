36-year-old Rammans Savage arrested

The Laurel Police Department has arrested a man for sexual assault of a child.

Initially, police got a tip from the Division of Family Services hotline that stated 36-year-old Rammans Savage was sexually assaulting a juvenile female at his home. Their investigation confirmed the allegations and Savage was arrested.

Savage is charged with second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and endangering the welfare of a child, all felonies. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $42,000 secure bond.



Anyone with information related to this incident or other incidents involving Savage is urged to contact Laurel Police Department Detective Bryan at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.