Multiple events highlighted Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America’s Christmas party Dec. 19 at Frederica Senior Center.

The chapter’s Canines Assisting Service Heroes program presented a service dog to disabled veteran Richard Carrar, a U.S. Army combat veteran. Duke, a yellow lab, was trained by Riedel K9 of Middletown.

The chapter’s CASH program has awarded multiple dogs with more in training, according to Ray Harris, the program’s administrator.

“This program not only affects the men and women who receive them but the public at large,” said Harris. “It has touched a lot of hearts. We have been fortunate to receive unsolicited contributions of dogs and money from the public and supplies from businesses. The program is growing.”

Tax-deductible contributions to the program can be made by writing a check to VVA Chapter 850, CASH program, P.O. Box 1718, Dover, DE 19903.

The dogs are screened by a professional trainer and not every animal completes the course, which can take a year to finish. Training averages around $10,000.

Henry Forster, representing It’s All Good in Delaware Inc., a charitable fundraising group, presented a $20,000 check to Chapter 850 President Joe Startt Jr., toward the cost of dogs in training for future presentations.

Chapter member Charles Hropvich and his wife Gloria then presented a $1,000 check for the chapter’s programs.