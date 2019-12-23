A 24-year-old man was injured in the shooting early Dec. 23.

An unknown suspect shot at two men who were parked on North Governors Boulevard in Capitol Park at 1:15 a.m. Dec. 23, police said. One man was injured as they got out of the car and away from the shooter.

The 24-year-old shooting victim was transported to the hospital. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Detective S. Ryan at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.