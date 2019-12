The Dover Air Force Base Aero Club hosted a night flight to see the city and surrounding area illuminated with holiday lights.

The Aero Club at the Dover Air Force Base is a Force Support Squadron, meaning it provides services for the airmen on the base.

All military members can take flight lessons and training courses. Civilians can have access to the Aero Club’s services through the Civil Air Patrol.

These photos and video were captured during a night flight Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.