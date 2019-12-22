These holiday tours and light displays are sure to put you in the spirit

Yuletide at Winterthur

WHERE Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, 5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, De., 19735 WHEN Now through Jan. 5. 2020 ADMISSION $22 adults, $6 kids 2-11, $20 senior (62), $20 student 12 and over with ID, free with membership. DETAILS Reservations are recommended. For tickets and information, call 800-448-3883, or online at Winterthur.org.

This tradition has become one of the Brandywine Valley’s most spectacular holiday showcases.

“Yuletide at Winterthur” embraces the warmth and festivity of the season with a magnificent holiday tour of Henry Francis du Pont’s mansion as well as breathtaking trees, dazzling room displays, a magical dollhouse, and the opportunity to shop, dine, and create new memories, according to a release.

"Yuletide” celebrates 40 years with the very best of displays from across the decades as chosen by Winterthur visitors.

Kids of all ages will delight in magical Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes; a remarkable 18-room dollhouse mansion filled with nearly 1,000 miniatures and fully decorated for Christmas; and a display of antique Santas and figures of the mischievous Belsnickel, a gift giver from German folklore who is closely related to Ol’ Saint Nick.

Don't miss live performances of A Christmas Carol as performed by Gerald Charles Dickens, great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, in a captivating one-man show.

Yuletide at Winterthur is included with regular admission. Members free. Yuletide Tour reservations recommended. Open New Year’s Day. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

A Longwood Christmas

WHERE Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd. Kennett Square, Pa., 19348 WHEN Now through Jan. 5 ADMISSION $30 adults, $27 seniors (62-up), $27 college students (with ID), $16 youth (5-8), free kids 4 and under. DETAILS For tickets or more information, visit longwood.org.

This year the renowned gardens features the many shapes of the season in a display that is both nostalgic and inventive.

On view Nov. 22 through Jan. 5, “A Longwood Christmas” is inspired by the contours of traditional holiday favorites, such as poinsettias to pinecones to snowflakes, as well as shapes unique to Longwood. Tickets are available now at longwoodgardens.org.

Tickets are limited to certain time slots. Check the website for times when tickets are available. Some times are already sold out.

“A Longwood Christmas” is an indoor and outdoor experience. Inside Longwood’s warm 4-acre Conservatory, a whimsical wonderland awaits. The Exhibition Hall is adorned with a larger-than-life, handcrafted 400-foot long ribbon entwined with giant ornaments nestled among a forest of trees culminating in a towering Christmas tree decorated in red, gold, and silver ornaments.

The Music Room is transformed into a confectionary lover’s dream, brimming with enchantment and a dash of nostalgia. In a collaboration with America’s oldest candy store, Shane’s Confectionary in Philadelphia, the Music Room showcases vintage candy molds and clear toy candies, a once popular Pennsylvania German Christmas tradition.

The East Conservatory boasts the largest indoor tree in the display, a 24-foot tall white fir with a pinecone motif flanked by cut white pine trees and fountain jets. Guests will be tickled pink in the Rose House featuring a living tree decked out in more than 150 ‘Christmas Joy Pink’ poinsettias as handcrafted chandeliers glow from above.

In the Ballroom, an 18-foot Fraser fir drips in crystal ornaments fashioned in shapes reminiscent of the crystals found in the 90-year-old chandeliers and sconces that adorn the majestic room. Twelve handcrafted crystal prisms accentuate the Ballroom’s elaborate sconces, fabric-paneled walls, and rose-colored etched glass ceiling.

In addition to the decorative grandeur, horticulture grandeur abounds. Thousands of poinsettias, amaryllis, fragrant paperwhites, and other floral finery fill the conservatory. Living wreaths fashioned from everything from orchids to succulents, and trees fashioned from a variety of plant material highlight the artistic skills of our horticulturists and the beauty and diversity of nature.

More than 500,000 lights grace 150 trees throughout the outdoor Gardens. Exciting new displays include dancing lights that simulate the fountain jets in the Main Fountain Garden, mimicking the iconic illuminated fountain performances. The towering trees bordering the Large Lake are the backdrop for a repeating illuminated light show set to holiday music classics.

In the Meadow Garden, stroll through a 140-ft tunnel of light in the winter landscape, and discover a grove of glowing architectural orbs that pulse and change to the rhythm of holiday favorites.

The Wildlife Tree is swathed in skeins of yarn accentuating the tree’s structure, while hundreds of handmade ornaments serve as a holiday buffet for our furry and feathered friends. The always-anticipated 25-foot Gardener’s Tree showcases some of nature’s most unique shapes– ornamental gourds.

In the Open Air Theatre, fountains dance day and night to holiday classics. Young and old will delight in Longwood’s outdoor train display as it travels past miniature Longwood landmarks illuminated for the holiday season.

Herr's Snack Foods Christmas Lights Display

WHERE 271 Old Baltimore Pike, Nottingham, Pa., 19362 WHEN Now through Jan. 2 ADMISSION Free DETAILS Take Route 1 south to Nottingham exit, and follow signs.

Take a short drive south, grab some hot cocoa at Wawa, and enjoy a free, fun Holiday Lights Display from dusk to dawn.

Drive through the Herr’s corporate campus, throw on some carols, and follow the signs to view over 600,000 dazzling lights.

Herr’s asks that all visitors stay in their cars for everyone’s safety.